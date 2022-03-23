OPINION: Two years in, we are counting the human cost of the COVID pandemic

Two years after the pandemic, we are still calculating all that has been lost.

The human toll just in this area would have been unimaginable in March of 2020, as we have lost 4,317 people as of last week. Those deaths include friends such as state Sen. Ben Chafin, local broadcast legend Tim Cable, Rhythm and Roots alum Joe Diffie and Abingdon assistant football coach Robb Ratcliffe. Many others are among the survivors of the 264,895 COVID cases in the region the past two years. All these survivors have their own stories. Many made it through with little more than sniffles, while others fought for their lives in a local ICU.

Still today, while we take stock of the changes and reconfigurations of our society over the past two years, there are more than 100 people in area Ballad health care facilities still battling this plague.

It’s easy to take a look at the numbers and see clearly in black and white the wrath the pandemic has wrought. It is much harder to look inside ourselves and see what we have lost as a society.

The pandemic began with volunteers sewing masks, many generously tipping restaurant workers and banging pots and holding parades for overworked health care professionals. It mercifully comes to an end, we pray, as the region is split down the middle on vaccines. There is also strong opposition to health care and masking mandates and a general distrust of many health care professionals. Oftentimes even science itself has come under attack.

Politics, which had managed to stay mostly out of crises impacting the entire nation, surged into the COVID debate with a senator from Kentucky and the nation’s preeminent health expert calling each other liars and the coveted COVID vaccines, which were miraculously made available in less than a year, now available in every drug store with few takers.

Sociologists will study for decades what went wrong with the COVID response. Acquiring an effective vaccine that helped keep millions of Americans out of the hospital and saved thousands of lives should have been an achievement celebrated like the moon landing. Instead, disinformation, a mistrust of government and a political party promoting personal freedoms over the good of the whole turned what could have been a monumental American victory into a tragedy of historic proportions.

The danger is that this distrust of government and propensity to believe the most popular podcast instead of science carries over to our next crisis.

Events overseas in recent weeks clearly show threats from abroad are increasing. Coming together as a nation to battle foes of free societies used to be as engrained in our culture as baseball and jazz music. Now, partisan politics, which used to end at our shores, is threatening to divide us along party lines in an international crisis.

The pandemic has cost much in terms of national treasure, the human toll of almost a million lives lost and millions of other lives and families impacted forever.

Hopefully this time of trial will not also cost America its soul.