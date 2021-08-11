OPINION: The curious politics of remote work

A curious thing happened during last week’s special session of the General Assembly.

Well, maybe many curious things, but this is the one that we’re interested in today: At one point, state Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, introduced a budget amendment to require all state employees who have been working remotely to return to their offices within 30 days.

That measure eventually was withdrawn — no doubt for lack of support — but he did succeed in getting the state Senate to approve language that directs the Department of Human Resource Management to compile a report on how many state employees are working in their offices and how many are working remotely.

The latter seems both innocuous and proper: As an employer, the state government has every right to know where its employees are. But the original measure, to end remote work, is striking because it would have put Virginia in a place where it’s often been before — on the wrong side of history.

Now, an editorial is an opinion, and this is opinion is surely influenced by these facts: Since the pandemic hit in March 2020, many of us at The Roanoke Times have been working remotely, and yet the newspaper continues to arrive on doorsteps (or email inboxes if you subscribe to the e-edition).