OPINION: Virginia remains bright purple

Following the 2017 “blue wave” elections that saw Democrats win majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly, and the fact that a Republican has not won a statewide race since 2009, many pundits declared that Virginia was now a blue state and that the GOP was destined to remain a minority party. But as Mark Twain might have said, “Rumors of (Republicans’) demise have been greatly exaggerated.”

Proof that the commonwealth is still up for grabs came in the form of a Monmouth poll last week putting the gubernatorial race between former governor and Democratic National Committee Chairman Terry McAuliffe and Republican newcomer Glenn Youngkin as a dead heat less than two weeks before the election. Youngkin was also polling five points higher than McAuliffe (48–43) among Virginia independents. Later polls from Emerson and Cygnal confirmed the close race on Monday with 48-48 splits (Emerson had Youngkin less than a point ahead), barely a week from Election Day.

“The gridlock in Washington certainly plays a role in dampening Democrats’ mood, but there are some stumbles on the part of the McAuliffe campaign that have also had an impact,” Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said.