Our View: ARPA relief funds provide once-in-a-century opportunities

The question of what would you do if you suddenly received a million dollars is always fun to ponder.

Some people decide to make smart investments, plan for the future and make sure the money is around to pay for their grandkids’ college education. Other, more exciting, people immediately begin dreaming of exotic vacations, or shopping for big houses and Lamborghinis.

Our local municipalities are currently answering those questions after President Biden’s American Rescue Plan dumped boatloads of cash into the budgets of every municipality in the nation. The responses have been as varied as those of lottery winners.

Marion, Virginia, is using $525,000 of its $5.7 million of COVID relief money to turn its town pool into a water park. The first impression of this may be that it is a bit extravagant for a town that likely has plenty of other needs. But what better way to provide something that has the potential of providing joy for every family? It also helps answer the age-old, small-town question of, “What is there for kids to do in this town?”

You had to know a town with enough of a sense of humor to label its water tanks “Hot” and “Cold” would have come up with a fun project to utilize the money.

Other uses have been more traditional.

Abingdon is using $689,000 of its $8 million in relief funds to study flooding issues on its Main Street, repair trestles on the Creeper Trail and allocate $2 million to install lights at the new Abingdon Sports Complex.

Sullivan County is putting $10 million of its more than $30 million in relief funds toward building a new jail.

And then there are those who have yet to begin spending the money. The Bristol twins have put the money in the bank. They have plenty of time. The funds don’t have to be committed until 2024. Cities have until 2026 to spend the funds. There is plenty of time to dream.

Bristol, Virginia has a bucket full of projects to utilize its $5 million. With this “found money,” hopefully the city will think beyond the landfill fixes or school construction to fund a project everyone can enjoy. It’s a great time to consider things once thought of as completely frivolous like a carousel for Cumberland Park or an indoor water park at The Falls.

Bristol, Tennessee is thinking this way as they consider other uses for Steele Creek Park. The Tennessee side of the street has $5.5 million sitting in the bank waiting for a project. City Council will discuss potential uses for the funds during budget considerations.

Overall, the area has received more than $50 million in free money from the federal government.

Just like we currently look back and point out the Civilian Conservation Corps projects built during one of the most challenging times in our nation’s history, we should be able to look back in 50 years and point out what we accomplished using this money.

This type of windfall is a once-in-a-century opportunity. Build a water park, fix the potholes, build a jail — just don’t blow it because an opportunity like this isn’t coming around again for a long time, if ever.

This money needs to be used to move us forward as a community.