Carilion health assessments diagnose our region’s well-being

Results identified the highest rate of obesity, 40%, in Franklin County, where more than 50% of respondents reported eating fruit and vegetables at most once a week, and 25% reported difficulty finding affordable fruits and vegetables.

A quarter of adults in the triangle don’t exercise at all, with the numbers 10% higher in Tazewell County and 10% lower in Botetourt County, correlating strongly with those communities’ relative financial security.

In an even more emphatic demonstration of the principle of higher income enabling better health, parts of Tazewell have an average life expectancy of 67 years, as opposed to an average of 83 years in southwest Roanoke County.

All of this is vital to know. The publication of these assessments helps health-oriented organizations in the community — not just Carilion — to come together and coordinate ways to tackle these challenges, thereby improving the health of the region and the people living in it. The data can also help Carilion and partner nonprofits in applying for grants.

“Carilion’s not going to solve this by ourselves. The community has to do this together,” Holland said. The assessments show “what we can focus on for collective impact.”