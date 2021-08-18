Both parties fall victim to secrecy

Virginia is suffering through two outbreaks.
One is another outbreak of COVID-19.
The other outbreak we’re seeing is an outbreak of secrecy.
The secrecy outbreak has infected both political parties in Virginia, just in different ways.
First, the Democrats who control the General Assembly decided that they will go about filling an unusually large number of court vacancies in secrecy. They’ve expanded the Court of Appeals from 11 to 17 judges — whether it really needed to be expanded is now a moot point. Between those six new judges and some seats already open, Democrats now have eight judgeships to award — for which they will publicly interview eight judges. In other words, those will be pro forma interviews for decisions that have already been made.
Republicans say that’s unprecedented; Democrats say it’s not. It’s certainly true that the selection of judges has always been rather, umm, opaque, shall we say? It’s also always been a prized prerogative of the majority party in Richmond, which is the status Democrats now enjoy. Our question is not what precedent dictates but what good government dictates.
There’s no good way to pick judges. Some states elect them, a process that seems just as bad. Judges need to be able to make their decisions without having to play to the crowd. But Democrats don’t do themselves any favors by their secrecy here. Couldn’t there be just a wee bit of transparency and public input here? Apparently not.
Why don’t we hear either party proposing a better way to pick judges than behind closed doors — other than that each side likes this way when they’re the ones in charge?
Republicans succumbed to secrecy — and a variety of other ills — at their so-called “election integrity” rally at Liberty University over the weekend.
Two members of the Republican statewide ticket — Winsome Sears, the party’s candidate for lieutenant governor, and Jason Miyares, the party’s candidate for attorney general — had the good sense to stay away from this festival of conspiracy theorists. They enhanced their reputations by their absence.
Meanwhile, Glenn Youngkin, the party’s candidate for governor, was the headliner. At least two members of Congress attended — Rep. Bob Good, R-Campbell, and Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt. What did they have say? We don’t know because, strangely, the event was closed to the media.
Maybe this was, as party chairman Rich Anderson says, simply an event to recruit Republican poll watchers. If so, that’s completely innocuous — and actually a contribution to our civic health. But people have a right to be skeptical.
After all, Good and Cline voted to set aside electors from certain states that went to Joe Biden. That seems nothing more than an attempt to override the will of the voters.
Good has associated himself with some fringe characters — including his own district director, who attended the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol.
Youngkin, when asked, hasn’t pushed back against preposterous suggestions Trump can somehow be reinstated as president. Voters have a right to know whether the man who wants to be their next governor is a conspiracy theorist.
Biden was never going to be the most exciting candidate in the field but appealed to a lot of voters who didn’t want an exciting president.
You might even say he appealed to something that Republicans used to believe was theirs — a silent majority. And that isn’t a secret.