Both parties fall victim to secrecy

Virginia is suffering through two outbreaks.

One is another outbreak of COVID-19.

The other outbreak we’re seeing is an outbreak of secrecy.

The secrecy outbreak has infected both political parties in Virginia, just in different ways.

First, the Democrats who control the General Assembly decided that they will go about filling an unusually large number of court vacancies in secrecy. They’ve expanded the Court of Appeals from 11 to 17 judges — whether it really needed to be expanded is now a moot point. Between those six new judges and some seats already open, Democrats now have eight judgeships to award — for which they will publicly interview eight judges. In other words, those will be pro forma interviews for decisions that have already been made.

Republicans say that’s unprecedented; Democrats say it’s not. It’s certainly true that the selection of judges has always been rather, umm, opaque, shall we say? It’s also always been a prized prerogative of the majority party in Richmond, which is the status Democrats now enjoy. Our question is not what precedent dictates but what good government dictates.