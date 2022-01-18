OPINION: Northam: First, do no harm

As a doctor, Ralph Northam knows all about doing no harm. As our governor, he did do some harm, but then he made up for it with a whole lot of good.

Slightly less than three years ago, few people expected Northam to last out the month, let alone the rest of his tenure as governor of Virginia.

On Feb. 1, 2019, a social media site revealed, on Northam’s 1984 medical school yearbook page, a photo of two individuals, one in blackface and the other in a Klan robe. First Gov. Northam said one of them was him, and then he said it wasn’t, although he did admit he’d once done a blackface Michael Jackson imitation. First lady Pamela Northam may have saved the governor by preventing him from then displaying his moonwalking talents. All in all, it looked like curtains for Northam, barely a year into his term.

Everyone to the left of the aforementioned Klan was calling for his head, including both the state’s U.S. senators.

He didn’t go, though, and now he’s leaving on his own terms, generally conceded to have been one of the commonwealth’s most progressive governors ever, if not the most.

Among his achievements:

He ended the death penalty in Virginia, a state where the condemned have historically been disproportionately Black. He oversaw the legalization of marijuana. He enacted reforms that made it easier to vote and harder to deny aspiring voters. He and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney oversaw to the removal of a host of Confederate statues along that city’s Monument Avenue. The minimum wage was raised to $11 an hour. He expanded Medicare. He helped ensure that Virginia’s COVID infections and deaths were below that of most states. He spearheaded racial reform at his alma mater, Virginia Military Institute, earning the enmity of many of his fellow alums.

He wasn’t some socialist do-gooder giving away the store, either. For two consecutive years under his leadership, Virginia was named the best state for business by CNBC. Northam also could point to Amazon choosing Arlington County as the site of its much-coveted East Coast headquarters.

And although as governor he had little if anything to do with it, he was in power when the state wrested gerrymandering away from the politicians.

Granted, his accomplishments were enabled greatly by a Democratic Legislature, especially after the Dems gained control of both state houses in the 2019 state elections’ Trump backlash. Previous governors, equally high-minded, were often stymied by the lawmakers.

And it wasn’t as if he batted a thousand after he survived the blackface debacle. The state was notoriously slow at first in dealing with COVID and seemed to stumble in its reaction to the pandemic from time to time, for one thing.

More recently, he failed to respond quickly when a Jan. 3 snowstorm left thousands stranded on Interstate 95 and then tried to shift blame to the motorists.

Still, he goes out a winner.

How did Gov. Northam get from 2019 to today?

Maybe the egregious yearbook photo was a moral wakeup call. Or maybe he saw that the only way to political redemption was to go big in the direction of the people that picture had so deeply offended. Maybe it is possible that a fair-minded person can commit a bad act, and that bad act does not define him.

Whatever the motivation, Northam reached out to Black clergy and other leaders and eventually gained their trust.

Ralph Northam goes out with high approval ratings, a quiet, decent man, a son of the Eastern Shore who seemingly will be happy to leave the Governor’s Mansion and return to his chosen profession, pediatric neurology.

Virginia governors who do well are usually enticed to seek higher political office. Whether Northam is tempted, and whether he yields to temptation, remain to be seen.

For now, though, he can look back and see a state made better by his guidance. Nice recovery, Gov.