OPINION: Bills to aid local media sit idle as news deserts spread

The likelihood that a politician would campaign on extending a lifeline to ailing local media outlets is vanishingly small.

Let’s stipulate, tongue-in-cheek, that pigs that can fly might well be engineered — perhaps, since this is a fanciful postulation, some Blacksburg-based biotech company will unlock the genetic key — before Congress sends any legislation to the president that is designed to help the troubled journalism industry.

On the other hand, perhaps the very fact that a few members of Congress have grown concerned enough to introduce bills for that very purpose has to be acknowledged as a portent of how bad things have gotten. Pigs haven’t sprouted wings, but someplace somewhere has frozen over.

Though it would be wrong to call this sentiment universal and thus sling paint wildly from a broad brush, there is a tendency in government to prefer less scrutiny to more, and a willingness to blame the press when a news item cuts against the grain of an official’s preferences, even when the press is doing no more than sharing publicly available information.

On the flip side, journalists hold their government watchdog duties sacred, a task that requires freedom to criticize, interrogate and investigate authority — acts that can be illegal in countries where the state controls the media — and so some journalists can’t help but regard the prospect of government assistance of any kind with suspicion. What terms will be imposed, what compromises required, what stories silenced?

And yet there have been encouragements for these bills voiced by editorial writers and journalism advocacy groups, another sign of how rough the waters have become.

When a community loses its newspapers, or when its publications are reduced to the point that they no longer send reporters to observe government meetings or craft stories that provide regional context for national issues, that’s called a news desert.

The options floated so far to counter the spread of news deserts all have merit, though contemplating a universe in which they’ve been made law calls up the image of Dr. Strange peering into an alternate reality.

Ideas for tax breaks

In the summer of 2021, the Local Journalism Sustainability Act was introduced in both the Senate and the House of Representatives (House Bill 3940, Senate Bill 2434), the Senate version by high-ranking Democrats, the House version by bipartisan sponsors.

The bill is built on tax credits. It included a proposal for a $250 tax credit for any individual who subscribes to a local news source or financially supports a nonprofit dedicated to news, providing an extra incentive to maintain that newspaper subscription. Another tax credit would give small businesses a $5,000 credit in the first year and $2,500 in subsequent years for advertising in local media. Thirdly, there’s a tax credit for news outlets that employ journalists, of $25,000 per journalist in the first year and $15,000 in subsequent years, intended to give companies incentive to retain and expand staff.

A criticism leveled at that act is that it would do more to line the pockets of corporations than actually help independent journalism survive, and though the argument has merit, it also tosses the baby out with the bathwater. The individual tax credit for subscriptions is an especially great idea, one that could stand to be adjusted so it will benefit more than the upper bracket taxpayers who itemize.

First, there needs to be some hint that the bill has a chance of getting passed. As of April 2022, nothing has happened with either version of the bill.

The tax credit for employers of journalists was later broken off and made part of the ultimately doomed Build Back Better legislative package.

And alas, the idea hasn’t caught on outside D.C. either. In Virginia, Del. Alfonso Lopez, D-Arlington, attempted to introduce a somewhat similar bill that included a tax credit for advertising with local media and a tax credit for newspapers based on compensation paid to journalists. It’s too bad the break for subscribers wasn’t included, but that’s a moot point so far because it never escaped the House Finance Committee.

The danger of waiting

Another bill attempted in Congress (Senate Bill 673), more fascinating and fanciful in concept, the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, has Republican and Democratic supporters in both houses. The bill would allow newspaper publishers to band together to negotiate advertising terms — collective bargaining, if you will — with social media giants like Facebook (a.k.a. Meta) and Google. These companies keep the majority of online revenues for themselves, and appropriate news content as well, while minimizing the funds and web traffic that actually makes its way to the news sites that provide that content.

Perhaps a reordering of the lopsided deals between tech titans and the print news survivors would do something to slow the hemorrhaging of print journalism jobs — in the decade prior to the pandemic, newspaper staffs shrunk by 57%, and COVID-19 made the situation worse. Yet one can only speculate, as this proposal has also gone nowhere fast.

Another bill, the Future of Local News Act (House Bill 3169/Senate Bill 1601) that would establish a committee to study how local journalism contributes to democracy, why the industry is collapsing and what can be done about it, similarly languishes in committee a year after being introduced.

Whatever the potential effectiveness of these ideas, the inertia means there’s no water or foam being applied to a desert-making fire that’s only burning hotter.

The framers of the U.S. Constitution assigned such importance to a free press in maintaining the health of a nation that they enshrined that right in that document’s First Amendment.

Yet just as reforms to necessary humanitarian agencies such as mental health treatment centers and foster care services tend to stall because they aren’t causes that make for catchy campaign slogans, the problems faced by local media outlets don’t translate to campaign donation dollars.

They require leaders to recognize that steps must be taken to fix and course correct before the problem becomes completely insurmountable. And then these leaders must roll up their sleeves, and do and try and try again.

The idling legislation indicates that mentally, our elected leaders still aren’t trying. That has to change before the presses stop.