OPINION: Abingdon might finally be on track to address downtown flooding issue

A windfall of federal grant money resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic just might be the answer to Abingdon’s longstanding problem with flooding on East Main Street, which forces a temporary shutdown of the road and resulting traffic snarls.
The Abingdon Town Council last week voted to spend $4 million from its $8.1 million share of American Rescue Plan Act money to address the flooding of Town Creek that causes high water to block the roadway.
Shutdowns of Main Street from the overflowing Town Creek occur two to five times a year, Abingdon Public Works Director John Dew said after the most-recent flooding event, in late March.
“It’s a low area. It’s not surprising,” Dew said at the time. “In very simplistic terms, it’s just too much water coming down a drainage-way with too much development around it.”
While it’s fairly easy for the Abingdon Police Department to reroute car traffic around the blocked section of the downtown roadway using Tanner, Valley and Hutton streets, the detour isn’t wide enough for “large towed vehicles or tractor-trailers,” the police chief said after one of these shutdowns in 2019.
Main Street, which is also U.S. Highway 11, sees lots of truck traffic, even though it’s parallel to Interstate 81, the primary truck route through the region.
After the most recent flooding that forced a shutdown of East Main Street, in late March, the Town Council authorized a comprehensive Town Creek study, looking for solutions that could bring an end to the frequent flooding.
“The biggest priority we have is the flooding issue on East Main Street,” Abingdon Mayor Derek Webb said last week. “It’s the one thing that we’ve never had enough money to try to delve into.”
In late March, the 300 block of East Main Street was closed for more than 24 hours, according to newspaper reports, and Washington County’s director of emergency management, Theresa Kingsley-Varble, called the situation “a nightmare.”
The same block was closed for more than 24 hours after a storm in April 2020, and the same issue caused a similar lengthy shutdown in May 2019.
“We try to leave Main open as long as possible because we have no way to detour truck traffic,” Police Chief Tony Sullivan said after the May 2019 incident. “However, once the water level reaches a point where cars cannot cross, we have no choice but to close it for the safety of the motorists.”
Detailed plans for the remediation are still being developed, but some of the $4 million might be spent on land acquisition or right-of-way property issues, town officials said.
“We have a strategy and a path that we’re pursuing to try to address it,” Dew said in April.
Exactly how much money it might take to fix the problem completely — if that’s even possible, considering the path of Town Creek through the downtown area — remains to be seen.
When the problem might finally be resolved seems to be a moving target.
But the issue is real, and having this money available to get this necessary project started is fortunate for the town.