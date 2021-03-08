Tazewell County sets May 28-29 as graduation dates

By Jim Talbert

The News & Press

Tazewell, Va. – Outdoor graduations on either May 28 or 29 were approved for Tazewell County high school seniors Mar. 8.

Giving schools the choice of Friday evening or Saturday morning was the recommendation of Superintendent of Schools Dr. Chris Stacy to the school board. Stacy said he liked the way that system worked last spring and the high school administrators liked it too.

Board Member David Woodard said he would like to see that system continue going forward. Stacy said the administration would work with Bluefield West Virginia for the use of Mitchell Stadium by Graham.

The board also set June 3 as the last day of school for students and June 4 as the last work day for teachers. Stacy said the county had completed 130 days of school as of March 8 which is one of the longest amounts of in school time in the state.

He said 62 percent of the county’s 5,290 students are attending in person. The board also accepted his recommendation to continue four days of in person and one of online for the remainder of the year.

Woodard said the legislature has mandated all systems returning to five days of in person school next year.