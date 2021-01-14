 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grundy man sentenced for selling guns without a license
0 comments

Grundy man sentenced for selling guns without a license

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Abingdon, Va. – A 78-year-old Grundy man will serve two- years- probation for selling firearms without a license.

 Leon St. Clair pleaded guilty in October of last year.  He was charged as part of an investigation Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms conducted at flea markets in southwest Virginia. He admitted to trading in long guns and hand guns at Indian Mountain Trading Center and a warehouse parking lot in Grundy.

Court records show he admitted to doing so without a license and to profiting from the sales.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics