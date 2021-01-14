Grundy man sentenced for selling guns without a license

Abingdon, Va. – A 78-year-old Grundy man will serve two- years- probation for selling firearms without a license.
Leon St. Clair pleaded guilty in October of last year. He was charged as part of an investigation Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms conducted at flea markets in southwest Virginia. He admitted to trading in long guns and hand guns at Indian Mountain Trading Center and a warehouse parking lot in Grundy.
Court records show he admitted to doing so without a license and to profiting from the sales.