UTV takeover heading to Buchanan County

GRUNDY, VA – Off-road ATV/UTV enthusiasts will begin arriving at Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure Wednesday, July 28 as the third annual UTV Takeover event gets underway in Grundy, Va.

The Southern Gap location is one of four locations in the United States at which 2K21 UTV Takeover events are being held. The other three locations are in Oregon, Oklahoma and Utah. The Virginia event follows the Oregon event hosted last month by the group which hails from the Pacific Northwest. The Oklahoma and Utah events are later this year.

UTV Takeover is designed to bring riders, sponsors and vendors together to enjoy a family-friendly, action-packed days of fun and riding. From group rides, night rides, mud bogs, drag racing, rally course racing, hill climbs, barrel racing, games, daily raffles, a kids zone, Show-n-Shine Day and Night events and more, there promises to be a little something for everyone at the Southern Gap event.

Wednesday marks move-in day for campers and overall event set-up, including vendor row. The community tent will be open all day until 8 p.m. for raffle tickets, information and event registration in advance of a full schedule of events on tap for Thursday, July 29.

“We are looking forward to our return to Virginia and Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure for this third year of UTV Takeover,” said Jim McIntire, UTV Takeover owner. “Each year the Virginia event – one of four we host nationwide -- has grown and this year promises to be one of the biggest and best yet. We hope everyone in the region will make the opportunity to attend the event and to join us in what we know is the most epic event in the east.”