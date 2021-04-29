Tazewell boys' second and girls' fourth at Abingdon track meet

Abingdon, Va. – Tazewell’s boys’ finished second and the girls’ fourth in the Food City Invitational track meet April 28.

The host Falcons won both the boys’ and girls’ team portions of the 10 team event. The Bulldog boys’ got first place finishes from Gavin Lee in the shot with a throw 47 feet four inches and the discus where he threw 151 feet.

Octavius Pridgen was second in the discus at 130 feet and eight inches and fourth in the shot with a throw 35 feet and four inches. Eli Griffey was fifth in the discus at 92 feet and one inch.

Cassius Harris had a stellar day for the Bulldogs finishing second in the 200 meter run, second in the 400, fourth in the long jump and third in the triple jump.

Tazewell showed strength in the distance runs with Ian Rhudy third in both the 1,600, 5:09.39 and 3,200 at 11:24.40. Nick Taylor was fifth in the 800 at 2:32.33 and Ambrose Tyson 8th in the 800, 2:32.33.

Ashton Rowe led a list of strong performers for Tazewell in the girls’ meet. Rowe was 7th in the 100 with a time of 15.05; 6th in the200 at 31.92; 8th in the 400 at 1:16.36; sixth in the high jump at 12.3 and 4th triple jump 25.6.