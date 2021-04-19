Telehealth among projects funded by VCEDA

LEBANON, VA – Several project requests and the creation of a new Education and Telehealth Access Fund were approved by the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) board as it met in Lebanon, Thursday afternoon.

The board approved a motion to amend the VCEDA Consolidated Project Policies to add policies for the VCEDA Education and Telehealth Access Fund.

This year’s Virginia state budget included a budget amendment which provides $500,000 to VCEDA during FY2022 “for initiatives intended to expand education and telehealth access.”

In order to lay the framework for the use of the funds, which may be available as soon as July 1, 2021, VCEDA wanted to adopt policies for the fund which have been shared with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (VDHCD), as the budget amendment falls under VDHCD within the state budget.

VDCHD indicated to VCEDA that VCEDA is the lead on managing grants and determining the award process. The policies adopted Thursday establish the necessary framework to establish the program once it receives the funding.