Marion beats Tazewell to advance to SWD finals

Tazewell, Va. – Marion pulled away in the fourth quarter and defeated Tazewell 63-52 in the semifinals of the Southwest District Tournament at Tazewell Feb. 5.

The sixth seeded Scarlet Hurricane pulled the upset one day shy of a week after losing to the Bulldogs in a regular season game. They had defeated third seeded Lebanon 56-45 to earn the berth opposite the Bulldogs.

Grant Williams scored seven first quarter points to put the Scarlet Hurricane on top 18-15 after one. Bryson McCall and Josiah Jordan led Tazewell’s comeback and the Bulldogs broke on top 27-24 at the half.

Marion came out of the locker room hot and took a 44-38 lead after three quarters. Trey Blankenship hit an old fashioned three pointer, (a two and a free throw), to get the ‘Dogs within 51-49 midway of the fourth quarter.

The Hurricane held the Bulldogs to just three points the remainder of the game and put 12 on the board to ice the game. The win sent Marion to the finals opposite Graham while Tazewell Faces Richlands in the consolation game.

McCall led Tazewell with 18 and Jordan added 15. Marion had four in double figures led by Williams with 18. Williams was 10 of 12 at the free throw line including eight of eight in the fourth quarter. Tanner Grubb added 15 Riley Russell 11 and Bradley Thomas 10.