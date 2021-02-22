 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Investigation clears candidate of election fraud charge
0 comments

Investigation clears candidate of election fraud charge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tazewell, Va. – An investigation by the Virginia State Police has cleared a professor at Appalachian School of Law of allegations of election fraud.

Prior to the Jan. 23 Republican primary in the 38th senatorial district complaints were filed with the voter registrars in Tazewell and Buchanan County alleging candidate Chad Dotson did not reside within the district. As required by law both registrars forwarded the complaint to their commonwealth attorney’s offices for investigation.

Both Chris Plaster in Tazewell County and Gerald Arrington in Buchanan County cited conflicts and asked for a special prosecutor to be appointed. Circuit Judge Rich Patterson granted the requests Jan. 20 and appointed Roanoke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Holohan to handle the matter.

Holohan said Feb. 18 that he asked the state police to investigate the matter and after reviewing the evidence they collected did not believe there was any wrong doing. Dotson owns a home in Wise County which is across the street from the district line.

His family lives in the Wise County home and he stays in an apartment near the law school which is the address he used to file for election.

The apartment is in the 38th district and Dotson has said he plans to purchase a home in Buchanan County.  Dotson, a former judge and commonwealth’s attorney finished second to Travis Hackworth in the primary.

   

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Richlands/Clinch Valley News

Five seeking Republican nomination for Governor

Tazewell, Va. – Last week’s wild weather wiped out Pete Snyder’s campaign stop in Tazewell but the latest entrant into the race for the Republican nomination for Governor hopes to make it back to the area before the May convention.

Snyder, now the CEO of a capital investment firm announced his plans to seek the nomination last month. Snyder, who founded New Media Strategies, was an unsuccessful candidate for the party’s nomination for LT. Governor in 2013.

He joins a field that includes former House Speaker Kirk Cox, Senator Amanda Chase, Sergio De la Pena and Glenn Youngkin. De la Pena is a retired army officer and Youngkin retired as co-CEO of the Carlyle Group.

Snyder has made re-opening the public schools a major issue for his campaign. This is the first time in several years the Republican Party has chosen a convention over a primary to select its candidates.

The winner of the nomination will face the winner of a June 8 Democratic primary. Terry McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018 is part of a four person field seeking the Democratic nomination. 

Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax, Senator Jennifer McClellan and former Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy will join McAuliffe on the ballot. Whomever both parties choose will face off Nov. 2 to replace Ralph Northam.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics