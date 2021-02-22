Investigation clears candidate of election fraud charge

Tazewell, Va. – An investigation by the Virginia State Police has cleared a professor at Appalachian School of Law of allegations of election fraud.
Prior to the Jan. 23 Republican primary in the 38th senatorial district complaints were filed with the voter registrars in Tazewell and Buchanan County alleging candidate Chad Dotson did not reside within the district. As required by law both registrars forwarded the complaint to their commonwealth attorney’s offices for investigation.
Both Chris Plaster in Tazewell County and Gerald Arrington in Buchanan County cited conflicts and asked for a special prosecutor to be appointed. Circuit Judge Rich Patterson granted the requests Jan. 20 and appointed Roanoke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Holohan to handle the matter.
Holohan said Feb. 18 that he asked the state police to investigate the matter and after reviewing the evidence they collected did not believe there was any wrong doing. Dotson owns a home in Wise County which is across the street from the district line.
His family lives in the Wise County home and he stays in an apartment near the law school which is the address he used to file for election.
The apartment is in the 38th district and Dotson has said he plans to purchase a home in Buchanan County. Dotson, a former judge and commonwealth’s attorney finished second to Travis Hackworth in the primary.