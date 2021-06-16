Project Jonah debuts website

Wardell, Va. – Pure Salmon Virginia, the actual company name of what was called “Project Jonah’ is now on Facebook.

The website of the company went live June 15 and in addition to providing information about the $228 million business being constructed on the Tazewell\Russell County line it is offering local companies a chance to bid on goods and services they need.

The site includes information about the company, a page for the community to ask questions about the operations, construction photos, news articles and forms for registering vendors and potential employees.

Tazewell County Administrator Eric Young said at the June 16 Industrial Development Authority meeting that the Chamber of Commerce and local officials are working to make sure businesses are aware of the opportunity.

Chamber Director Lori Stacy emailed the contact information to the organization’s members and State Senator Travis Hackworth’s office sent it out as well. Companies interested in providing goods or services to the project should go to https://puresalmonvirginia.wpcomstaging.com/ and look under the heading opportunities.

The company announced its plans last November to construct the plant on property near SWCC and to hire over 200 people once it is operational. Construction is already underway and can be viewed on the website as well.