Graham belts Richlands in football season opener

Richlands, Va. – Jamir Blevins scored three touchdowns as Graham pulled away in the second half for a 33-13 win over Richlands.
Both teams made a bushel of mistakes in the season opener for both schools. Graham took advantage of a bad snap on a punt for a short field and their first score. Getting the ball at the Tornado 36, the G-Men put together a six play drive ending with a one yard Blevins run.
Richlands had the ball on Graham’s side of the field in the first half but failed to take advantage. The Tornado lost a fumble at the Graham one in the early going and another one on the G-man side of the field later in the game. Richlands got the ball to start the second half but couldn’t generate any offense and punted.
Graham took advantage of another short punt and picked up a third quarter touchdown from Justin Fritz to go up 14-0. Gavin Cox connected with Dalton Smith late in the third quarter to set up the first Richlands score.
Blevins put Graham back on top 20-6 and Braden Meadows scored to push it to 26-6. Gavin Cox hooked up with Noah Spencer for a touchdown to close the gap to 26-13 but could not get any closer. Blevins tacked on a meaningless touchdown with 32 seconds left in the game.
The G-Men are home March 5 to take on Lebanon and Richlands hits the road to Va. High.