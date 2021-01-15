Marion defats to remain undefeated in girls' basketball

By Jim Talbert

Tazewell, Va. – Tazewell’s girls’ played hard but fell 65-51 to an undefeated

Marion team in Southwest District action Jan. 15.

The Hurricane held the Bulldogs to just four points in the first quarter and Gracie Hancock led the Bulldogs back in the second quarter as the two teams played on almost even terms.

Tazewell got within four at 21-17 before Marion scored the last five points of the half. The Bulldogs closed to within five at one point in the third quarter before Marion used its inside strength to pull away.

The Scarlet Hurricane took a 49-35 lead into the final quarter and never let Tazewell get closer than 10 down the stretch. Amber Kimberlin with 15 and Hayley Farris with 13 led Marion’s effort.

Kayley Terry added to the Marion effort. Tazewell had a balanced attack with Whittaker leading the way with 15. Audrey Brown had 14 and Taylor Ray, who was six of six at the free throw line, had 10.

Marion sits atop the Southwest District at 5-0 and 6-0 overall. A young Tazewell team is still looking for its first win.