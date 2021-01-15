 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marion defats to remain undefeated in girls' basketball
0 comments

Marion defats to remain undefeated in girls' basketball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

By Jim Talbert

Tazewell, Va. – Tazewell’s girls’ played hard but fell 65-51 to an undefeated

Marion team in Southwest District action Jan. 15.

The Hurricane held the Bulldogs to just four points in the first quarter and Gracie Hancock led the Bulldogs back in the second quarter as the two teams played on almost even terms.

Tazewell got within four at 21-17 before Marion scored the last five points of the half. The Bulldogs closed to within five at one point in the third quarter before Marion used its inside strength to pull away.

The Scarlet Hurricane took a 49-35 lead into the final quarter and never let Tazewell get closer than 10 down the stretch.  Amber Kimberlin with 15 and Hayley Farris with 13 led Marion’s effort.

Kayley Terry added to the Marion effort. Tazewell had a balanced attack with Whittaker leading the way with 15. Audrey Brown had 14 and Taylor Ray, who was six of six at the free throw line, had 10.

Marion sits atop the Southwest District at 5-0 and 6-0 overall.  A young Tazewell  team is still looking for its first win.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics