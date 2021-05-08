Richlands town attorney resigns

His letter, dated April 22 stated his resignation would take effect 60 days from its receipt. “I remain grateful for the opportunity to serve this Council and the Town of Richlands. However, I have found it increasingly difficult, particularly in the past few months, to diligently represent the Council and to complete my responsibilities in a timely fashion. Additionally, and perhaps most importantly, in the past few months I have found myself to be mentally and emotionally exhausted due to my current workload, not only for the Council, but other clients as well,’ he said.