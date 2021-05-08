Richlands town attorney resigns

Richlands, Va. – Just months after getting a new Mayor and town manager Richlands is in the market for a town attorney.
Wayne McClanahan confirmed April 29 that he has submitted his resignation effective June 30. McClanahan, who works for the Stephen Gooch firm in Grundy, had served the town just short of two years.
His letter, dated April 22 stated his resignation would take effect 60 days from its receipt. “I remain grateful for the opportunity to serve this Council and the Town of Richlands. However, I have found it increasingly difficult, particularly in the past few months, to diligently represent the Council and to complete my responsibilities in a timely fashion. Additionally, and perhaps most importantly, in the past few months I have found myself to be mentally and emotionally exhausted due to my current workload, not only for the Council, but other clients as well,’ he said.
McClanahan replaced Shannon Cooke, whose firm held the post for a year after the town and Brad Ratliff, who had represented them for several years parted ways. The town is currently advertising the position and McClanahan, in his letter recommended one of his associates for the job.