Addison to fill vacancy on Richlands Town Council

Richlands, Va. – After more than an hour of debate and numerous motions dying for lack of a second or being defeated the Richlands Town Council will ask the circuit court to appoint Darrel Addison to fill the vacancy on council.

Addison will serve until a special election is held and council voted to ask that it be held Nov. 8 of 2022 the same date as the regularly scheduled election for three other council seats. A large number of citizens attended the meeting but were denied the opportunity to speak because the meeting was a continuation of the Nov. 9 meeting and the time for public comment had passed.

Councilman Doug Ratliff’s motion to allow them to speak died for lack of a second. Ratliff’s motion to hold the special election Jan. 18 of 2022 failed as did his motion to appoint Laura Mollo to fill the vacancy.

Addison, who lives in Lake Park, serves on the Tazewell County Planning Commission and the Industrial Development Authority. He will be serving in place of Logan Plaster, who resigned at the Nov. 9 meeting.

Plaster had just over three years remaining on his term. His resignation means a majority of the seats on council will be on the Nov. 8 ballot.