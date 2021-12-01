VCEDA funds assist Hometown Pharmacy

In addition to offering a full selection of common over the counter medications as well as prescription medications, HomeTown Pharmacy offers a gift section complete with florals, wreaths, wooden signs, home décor, greeting cards, jewelry and more. Hand-made quilts, pot holder sets, placemats and baby hats made by Hilary’s mother, Beverly Albeke, are also offered and wheelchair back pockets and cancer turbans are also available.

Blister packaging services for medications are available to physicians and customers.

“We would not have been able to do this without the VCEDA grant,” Deskins said. “It’s a blessing and will help our business to be more successful.”

She noted the VCEDA grant was used primarily toward purchasing inventory, allowing the pharmacy to offer a greater selection of medications in differing strengths.

“Basically, we started from ground zero and this has been a good family project too,” Deskins said. “We treat our customers like family. Everything here is about family.”

The Deskins’ worked with the Small Business Development Center at Southwest Virginia Community College (SWCC) in the development of her application to VCEDA and received a letter of support from the Buchanan County Industrial Development Authority.