Tannersville murder case certified to grand jury

Tazewell, Va. – Rage may have led to the death of a Tannersville man last May.
After nearly six hours of testimony, General District court Judge George R. (Buck), Brittain certified charges of second degree murder and malicious wounding against Gabriel Peery, 38, of Tannersville and 21-year-old John Fields of Chilhowie.
The two men are charged with the murder of 63-year-old Douglas French of Tannersville and the malicious wounding of Ron Allison of Thompson Valley on May 6 of last year. A charge of accessory to murder before the fact against 54-year-old Michelle Mathias of Tannersville was also certified to the May session of grand jury.
A charge of possession of a sawed off shotgun against Mathias was dismissed. Detective Brianna Baldridge of the Tazewell County Sheriff’s office testified that Peery gave her a statement saying French had a wood splitter that belonged to him and refused to return it.
Her testimony indicated Peery became upset when French refused to return the wood splitter and threatened him and Mathias, who is his girlfriend. She went on to say Peery went back later to ask French for the splitter and there was a fight that resulted in French’s death.
Baldridge testified Peery said French “swung and missed and I didn’t.’ The statement indicated Peery said he became enraged and beat French to death with a 12 gauge shotgun. The state medical examiner’s report showed French died from blunt force trauma to his head.
She said Peery said the splitter wasn’t worth it and he had no intention of killing French he was just driven by rage. The commonwealth also presented testimony that Fields said he drove Peery to French’s house and after initially staying in the truck got out and saw Peery beating French with what appeared to be a shotgun.
Dakota Eastridge testified Peery came to his house and told him he killed French and burnt his house down. Detectives Neal Turley and Mike Hall testified about finding French’s body near his corn crib which was on fire.
Special Agent Greg Davis of the Virginia State Police testified he extracted a message from Mathias’ cellphone indicating she texted Peery about the shotgun. Her text Peery asking if he “needed shorty from my truck.’
Baldridge testified she questioned Mathias about the statement and was told initially it was referring to cigarettes but Mathias later admitted it was the shotgun she was referring to.
Allison testified that Peery, Fields and Mathias came to his house after dark on the evening of May 6 2020. He said the two men moved so close to him he wasn’t comfortable. He said Peery told him he was “pretty sure Doug French was dead.’ He said Peery indicated they were going to kill him and Fields asked Peery “do you want me to do it.’ He testified the two men had knives and begun to hit him and knocked him off his feet and got on top of him. He said he was able to get back on his feet and grab the knife Fields had and also carry the two men out of his house.
He said they fled the scene once they were outside and he went next door to his daughter’s house and called 911. Officers testified he had a black eye, a cut over the other eye and one of his fingers was cut.
Baldridge said Peery indicated Allison had lied to him and he did not like being lied to. Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Plaster said that rose to the level of malicious wounding though the wounds did not require hospitalization.