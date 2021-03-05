Richlands mayor withdraws resignation

Crawford, who resigned Mar. 3 issued a statement this morning, (Mar. 5), reversing his decision. The statement, sent to members of council, the town manager and town attorney and the press offered no reason for the change of heart.

“One thing I have always disliked in people is lack of decisiveness and here I am being indecisive. After talking with several people whose opinion I value highly I have reconsidered my decision to resign as mayor. So, this email is notice that I am withdrawing my resignation.’ That was the entirety of Crawford’s statement on the matter.