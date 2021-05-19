Senator Hackworth to open three district offices in the next week.

Staff reports

Richlands, Va. – Newly elected 38th district Senator Travis Hackworth has announced plans for three constituent service offices in the district.

The offices will be in Pulaski, Norton and Richlands. The Pulaski office, which will have a May 20 grand opening, will be at 1060 Memorial Drive in suite 16. The grand opening will be from 11 am to one pm and the office will serve Bland, Pulaski and Montgomery counties and the city of Radford.

The Norton office will be at 540B Park Avenue and will serve Dickenson and Wise Counties and the city of Norton. That office’s grand opening will be May 26 from 11 am to one pm.

The Richlands office will be at 1515 Second Street and will serve Smyth, Tazewell, Russell and Buchanan Counties. The grand opening for that office will be 8 until 9:30 am May 27. There will be ribbon cuttings at each location and Hackworht will be present at each one.

“This is an important moment for our district. I want residents of the 38th District to know that I’m here to listen and that our office is serious about being accessible to our entire region. This is necessary in a district this large to be people-centric and ensure we are effective advocates for our constituents. We’re just getting started,’ Hackworth said.