Tazewell downs Richlands in boys' basketball

Tazewell, Va. – Josiah Jordan scored 24 points and connected on seven of eight from the free throw line to lead the Tazewell Bulldogs to a 74-67 win over county rival Richlands.

The win gave the Bulldogs a sweep of the season series with the Tornado and gave them their first winning record at the halfway point of the season since 1998 according to Kondwani Patterson.

The Bulldogs are 4-3 on the season and 4-1 in the Southwest District. Cade Berry, who took game scoring honors with 26 was hot for Richlands to start the game and pushed the Tornado to a 17-12 lead after one quarter.

Gideon Collier with nine and Ethan Mills with seven led a Bulldog comeback in the second quarter. Jordan heated up in the third quarter and Tazewell extended its margin to 52-39.

Cade Berry, Luke Wess and Canyon Wilson led Tazewell back to within four at 52-48. Bryson McCall and

Jordan each hit a bucket to push the ‘Dogs back in front.

McCall, Matt Witt and Trey Blankenship hit key free throws in the closing minutes. Mills had 15 and Collier 11 giving Tazewell three players in double figures. Berry led Richlands and took game honors with 26.