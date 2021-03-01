Postal worker pleads guilty to stealing medicine intended for veterans

Abingdon, Va. – A McDowell County West Virginia woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing drugs from the post office.

Ammie Hale, 45, of Raysal, pleaded guilty without an agreement to three counts of theft of mail by an employee of the postal service and one count of making false statements.

ABINGDON, Va. – A former employee of the United States Postal Service pleaded guilty last week in United States District Court in Abingdon to stealing mail containing medication that was intended for United States Veterans, Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar announced.

She was charged with taking mail on Feb. 26, 2020, July 1, 2020, and August 5, 2020.

According to court documents, from September 2019 through July 2020, the United States Postal Inspection Service- Office of the Inspector General (USPIS-OIG) received over 40 reports from the Salem, Virginia Veterans Affairs Medical Center of medication parcels mailed to veterans in the Tazewell, Virginia area that were never delivered.