Cleanup efforts continue in Hurley

Richlands, Va. –A week after the flood hit, Hurley residents are still digging out.

State Senator Travis Hackworth and Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Glenn Youngkin stopped at the drop off center in Richlands on their way to the community Sept. 6. “We believe in helping our brother. We got a rough few months ahead of us but we are confident we are going to get it done,’ Hackworth said.

There were 77 families displaced as a result of the storms last week. Hackworth said 34 homes were destroyed and 17 others suffered major damage. The gymnasium at the Richlands Police Department is being used as a storage facility for donations.

Hackworth said the main powerline was scheduled to be online Sept. 6 and from there the company would start moving it to homes and businesses. He said one lane of the road in and out of the community is open part time. “They close the road from 7-12 in the morning for AEP and 2-7 in the evening for VDOT,’ he said.

He said the water will be a bigger challenge as the shoulder of the road where the lines were buried was destroyed. The Senator said engineers are looking at ways to fix that. He was hopeful large plastic containers could be placed at homes and trucks used to fill them with water.