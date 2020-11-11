Tazewell County School Board declares Raven Elementary surplus property

Tazewell, Va. – An elementary school that closed its doors in 2018 could soon be on the market.

During its Nov. 9 meeting the Tazewell County School Board voted to declare Raven Elementary School surplus property. The action means the building and land will be returned to the board of supervisors, who will decide what to do with it.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Chris Stacy said the demands placed on the school system’s maintenance department made it difficult to maintain the building. The board voted in July of 2018 to close Raven and Springville Elementary schools.

They did not declare either school surplus at that time and they continue to hold onto Springville which currently houses the distance learning program.

During its Nov. 10 meeting the board of supervisors decided to hold a community meeting to discuss what to do with the property.