Tannersville dedicates new walking trail

Valerie’s parents, Kay and Fred Holmes had been very active in the community. Freddie Joe, a Burke's Gardens native and retired construction contractor, was one of the original workers who helped fix the building up when the community received it from the county. When Fred passed, Kay (who suffered from peripheral artery disease) longed for a place where she and others could safely walk for health reasons. Kay died in 2015 long before the completion of the trail. When she passed, a memorial service was held for her at the community center, and Valerie learned the TCA was raising money to pave the walking trail. She immediately made a generous donation in her parents’ honor, especially since it was something they would have enjoyed.Tammy took that as her sign and began selling cookbooks and having other fundraisers. However, every time she got estimates for paving, the fund was still thousands of dollars short. The men in the association had always told her that concrete would be too expensive, but one day she decided to check the cost and compare it to asphalt estimates. She asked her neighbor Mike Davis if he knew anyone who laid sidewalks. He told her that he did. When he found out what she wanted and that it was for the community, he gave her the best price possible.