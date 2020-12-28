Tazewell County showing fewer new cases of Covid

Tazewell, Va. – After weeks of skyrocketing numbers Tazewell County was experiencing a decline in new Covid 19 cases as the year drew to an end.

The county entered the Christmas holiday period with a seven day average of 51 new cases per day. The Dec. 26 count was 19 and Dec. 27 showed 14 new cases. For the year there were 2,200 cases with 74 people hospitalized and 16 deaths.

The county has the highest number of cases in the four county Cumberland Plateau district. Russell County was showing 1,446 total cases with 86 hospitalizations and 16 deaths.

Buchanan County has had 24 deaths since the virus started and is listed with 52 people that either are or have been hospitalized and 736 total cases. Dickenson County lists a total of 600 cases with 23 hospitalized and four deaths.

Statewide there have been 336,750 cases reported as of five p.m. Dec. 27. Those cases have resulted in 17,605 hospitalizations and 4,861 deaths. Statewide 4,168,673 people have been tested for the virus.