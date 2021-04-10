Two additional candidates seeking nomination for northwestern district supervisor seat in Tazewell County

Tazewell, Va. – Two more people are in the race for the Republican nomination for northwestern supervisor.

During a special called meeting April 10, the party set a tentative April 13 canvass for a nominee. Blake Ray, who announces April 9, has now been joined by Rick Wood and Shanna Plaster in seeking the nomination.

Wood is a former member of the Richlands Town Council and serves on the southwest regional recreational authority. He operates his own contracting business.

Shanna Plaster is the wife of Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Plaster. She works for Communities in Schools at Richlands Elementary. Plaster said she loved Tazewell County and wants to improve the economy and give young people the chance to stay in the county.

Unless Judge Richard Patterson changes his order setting the election for June 15, candidates have until April 14 to file for the office and be on the ballot. The party’s canvass will be at the Tabernacle church in Richlands from three until seven p.m.

The winner of the canvass will represent the Republican Party in the June 15 election. Additional interested Republican candidates have until seven pm April 12 to file with the party and be included in the canvass.