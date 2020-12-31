First round of vaccines making way to area

Tazewell, Va. – While it’s not going as fast as planned Coronavirus vaccines are being distributed.

President Donald Trump announced a goal of having 20 million people vaccinated by the end of 2020 the actual number was slightly over 2 million. Virginia Department Health Director of Division of Immunization Christy Gray addressed the issues in the Commonwealth during a press briefing Dec. 30.

Gray said the Commonwealth and other states received fewer doses of the vaccine than originally announced. Operation Warp Speed originally said the state would get 480,000 doses of the vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna and the amount was later reduced to 370,650.

Every state had its number of doses reduced because of miscalculations. She said 140,000 of those doses had been received by Dec. 23 and by Dec. 30 54,295 had been given.

Eighteen Virginia hospitals received the initial shipment of the Pfizer vaccine the week of December 18 and began dispersing those shipments of 72,125 doses to front line healthcare workers.

Virginia also received approximately 140,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine the week of December 23 and both the previously approved Pfizer vaccine, Moderna vaccines are being distributed to a total of 96 sites geographically dispersed throughout the Commonwealth.