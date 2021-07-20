Tazewell County Sheriff's office receives grant

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) has awarded grant funding to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office to its Project Lifesaver program, which provides safety technology to Tazewell County families caring for loved ones with dementia-related illnesses who are prone to wandering.

Wandering is a common and potentially dangerous behavior among individuals with a dementia-related illness, as well as cognitive disorders such as autism. Someone with a dementia-related illness or cognitive condition who wanders can quickly become disoriented, unable to return to safety or not know how, or who, to call for help.

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office’s Project Lifesaver program allows caregivers to voluntarily register their relative with dementia or autism to wear a small wrist or ankle transmitter that emits an individualized tracking signal. If that person goes missing, the caregiver notifies the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, who then send officers to the wanderer’s location. Project Lifesaver technology reduces the average search and rescue time from hours, or even days, to minutes.