VCEDA awards funds to 32 projects

An up to $170,000 grant was approved for the Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority to be used to finance a medical manufacturing feasibility study and the build-out of a medical incubator. The funds approved for the project, which has not yet been made public, will be used for the build-out and furnishing of the incubator to be able to make medical kits for a pilot study project, the production of the medical kits themselves and funding to deploy the medical kits in the region in association with health partners.

An up to $500,000 grant was approved for the Appalachian Council for Innovation from the newly created VCEDA Education and Telehealth Access Fund to be used to finance the provision of unserved and/or underserved children in the VCEDA region with low earth orbit space-based broadband, including costs and expenses of hardware, wiring and two-year subscriptions for each household served to expand education and telehealth access in the VCEDA region.