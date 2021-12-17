Senator looks ahead to busy legislative session

The senator said the Coalfield Expressway did not get funded federally but he is hopeful private activity bonds from coal companies could be used to reduce the cost of building the road. Hackworth said the Virginia Department of Transportation is working to make the road happen as a way to take some traffic off Interstate 81.

He said the phase taking the Coalfield Expressway into Grundy is ready to start and should be complete in two to three years. “Getting the coalfield expressway done is the single biggest thing that could happen for southwest Virginia,’ he said.

Redistricting will shift the senator to the east if approved in its present form. Hackworth would lose Buchanan, Russell, Wise and Dickenson. He gains all of Smyth, Giles, half of Wythe and 45 percent of Montgomery.

The Supreme Court developed that plan. The plan also has Will Wampler and Israel O’Quinn in the same district. “We hate losing any of our district. They are more akin to our beliefs. We have told the ones we might lose that we will still be there for them’ he said.

Richlands, Va. – Law enforcement, education and building will get help under bills being submitted by Senator Travis Hackworth when the legislature convenes in January.