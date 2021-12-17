Senator looks ahead to busy legislative session

Richlands, Va. – Law enforcement, education and building will get help under bills being submitted by Senator Travis Hackworth when the legislature convenes in January.
Hackworth unveiled his plans to the press and supporters during a briefing Dec. 17. One bill will make it easier for retired officers to return to police work. Retired officers could return to work within five years whether they have kept certifications up or not under the proposal.
Current law requires an officer, who wants to return to work to either keep up certifications or return to the academy if they want to return to work after one year. Hackworth wants to let local school boards decide how to deal with the issue of transgender bathrooms.
“The current policy states each school board shall adopt policies that are consistent with available current polices available from the department of education. We are proposing to remove the word shall and replace it with the word may.
This will allow locally elected school boards to adopt a policy that works for them,’ he said. Another proposal will deal with people holding power of attorney over another person.
Hackworth’s proposal would remove the power of attorney when the holder is charged with a crime. This would prevent someone raiding the bank account of an elderly or disabled person to cover their defense or other expenses.
“Parents need to have a choice in where they send their children to school,’ Hackworth said. With that in mind he is proposing an increase to the amount of tax credits a person receives from a donation to a private education fund.
Under the current law people owing taxes could get their bill reduced by making a donation to a fund that offers scholarship money to private schools. The current law allows a 65 percent reduction for a donation to the organization and his bill would take it up to 80 percent.
“Under the current law if someone owes $300 to the state they can donate $300 and get their tax debt reduced to 35 percent,’ he said. Another bill he is backing will raise the limit for tradesmen working for contractors to allow them to earn up to $25,000 without getting a contractor’s license.
Hackworth will carry the Hope for Hurley bill sponsored by Delegate Will Morefield in the house on the senate side. The bill will take five percent of the money from state auctions to assist home owners in flood areas not covered by FEMA.
Roads, bridges and other government expenses were covered by the federal government in the Hurley flooding. Home owners were not covered by FEMA.
Gun owners, who already have a concealed weapons permit will be able to purchase a gun privately without a background check under another proposal. He said the background check is covered federal legislation and cannot be gotten rid of at the state level.
The senator said the Coalfield Expressway did not get funded federally but he is hopeful private activity bonds from coal companies could be used to reduce the cost of building the road. Hackworth said the Virginia Department of Transportation is working to make the road happen as a way to take some traffic off Interstate 81.
He said the phase taking the Coalfield Expressway into Grundy is ready to start and should be complete in two to three years. “Getting the coalfield expressway done is the single biggest thing that could happen for southwest Virginia,’ he said.
Redistricting will shift the senator to the east if approved in its present form. Hackworth would lose Buchanan, Russell, Wise and Dickenson. He gains all of Smyth, Giles, half of Wythe and 45 percent of Montgomery.
The Supreme Court developed that plan. The plan also has Will Wampler and Israel O’Quinn in the same district. “We hate losing any of our district. They are more akin to our beliefs. We have told the ones we might lose that we will still be there for them’ he said.
