Graham boys' claim district title

Bluefield, Va, - Graham wrapped up its third straight Southwest District Tournament title with a 73-51 win over Marion Feb. 6.

The G-Men 14-0 led from start to finish in winning their 56th straight district game and remain undefeated for the season. The loss ended the 4-10 Scarlet Hurricane’s run through the district tournament that started with an upset of third place Lebanon and another over second place Tazewell.

David Graves scored in every quarter and led a balanced Graham attack with 24 points. Nick Owens contributed 13 to the cause and Kade Roberts added 12.

Every player got into the action for Graham and eight players scored. Marion got 13 each from Grant Williams and Tanner Grubb and 11 from Bradley Thomas. Both teams will host Region 2D tournament games Feb. 9.

Graham will host the Lee Generals, the fourth seeded team from the Mountain Seven District. Marion will host Ridgeview. Tazewell defeated Richlands 70-49 to take the third spot in the district.

Both those teams will hit the road for regional games Feb. 9. Tazewell will make the trip to Gate City and Richlands goes to Union. Graham will be hosting Region games as long as they win.