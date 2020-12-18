Tazewell County announces Business Challenge winners

“I consider it an honor to have been asked to participate as a judge in this year’s Business Challenge. All of the participants did a great job and I enjoyed their presentations. One thing is for certain, entrepreneurship is alive and well here in Tazewell County and it’s very encouraging to see the focus and resolve that these business leaders have in the midst of chaotic circumstances. As a member of the Tazewell County IDA, I’m very pleased that we have shown our full support for this program and it’s important that we continue to support it. I look forward to following and supporting each of these businesses as they grow into the future here in Tazewell County,”Board member Larry Ratliff said.