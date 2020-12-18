Tazewell County announces Business Challenge winners

The Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority is proud to announce the winners of the 2nd Annual Tazewell County Business Challenge. Winners were announced on December 15, 2020 during a virtual event. This program is sponsored by the Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority and the Towns of Bluefield, Cedar Bluff, Pocahontas, Richlands and Tazewell. Additional support provided by Thompson Charitable Foundation.
Best Business Pitch = Coaltown Taps - $500
Best Business Plan = Coaltown Taps - $500
Second Place Start Up Business = Tazewell Test Center - $1,500
First Place Start Up Business = Country Seed Store - $5,000
Honorable Mention Existing Business = Foxtail Orchards Cabins - $300
Third Place Existing Business = Appalachian Treasures - $700
Second Place Existing Business = The Classy Closet - $1,500
First Place Existing Business = Coaltown Taps - $5,000
The program is hosted by the Tazewell County IDA, Tazewell County Economic Development Office, Southwest Community College SBDC and Virginia Community Capital. Congratulations to all the competitors, session presenters and panelists, and judges for making this a success!
“I consider it an honor to have been asked to participate as a judge in this year’s Business Challenge. All of the participants did a great job and I enjoyed their presentations. One thing is for certain, entrepreneurship is alive and well here in Tazewell County and it’s very encouraging to see the focus and resolve that these business leaders have in the midst of chaotic circumstances. As a member of the Tazewell County IDA, I’m very pleased that we have shown our full support for this program and it’s important that we continue to support it. I look forward to following and supporting each of these businesses as they grow into the future here in Tazewell County,”Board member Larry Ratliff said.
“The Tazewell County Business Challenge provides a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to jumpstart a new business in these trying economic times. Existing business owners can also participate in the challenge for the chance to win a quick cash injection into their current business in an effort to grow or expand their offerings. It is programs like the Tazewell County Business Challenge, coupled with the resilience and strong work ethic of the people of SWVA, that are the backbone of our region and will prove time and again that economic growth is in the hands of our dedicated small business leaders. Kudos to the Tazewell County IDA, Virginia Community Capital, and all the other sponsors (feel free to enter their names here) for yet another successful round of this challenge,’ Board member Melanie Protti Lawrence said.
