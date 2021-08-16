Supreme Court asked to intervene in redistricting

The suit alleges the legislature is trying to retake control of the redistricting process after the voters approved an amendment setting up the commission. “After voters removed redistricting authority from the legislature, the Virginia General Assembly passed legislation undercutting that authority and independence by forcing a set of its own criteria on the Commission. The Commission must be allowed to work outside the stranglehold of the legislature and must not be forced to draw districts based on the legislature’s criteria.

The legislature is currently trying to force the Commission to use a new prison gerrymander and other discriminatory and unconstitutional criteria that will devastate Southwest Virginia. Specifically, they will try to force the Commission, currently with no members from Southwest Virginia, to remove Southwest Virginia’s large prison population from their population count. Meanwhile, the U.S. Census Bureau counted that population in Southwest Virginia, where they reside and utilize significant financial resources from the region's citizens and local governments,’ the press said.

Figures released last week by the census bureau show the four counties in the Cumberland Plateau losing 13,287 people in the last 10 years. Tazewell County fared the best, losing 10.3 percent of its population or 4,649 people.