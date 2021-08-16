Supreme Court asked to intervene in redistricting

Tazewell, Va. – A state senator and supervisors from three counties are asking the Supreme Court of Virginia to stand behind the independence of the newly created Virginia Redistricting Commission.
Tazewell County Supervisors Charlie Stacy and Maggie Asbury joined Craig Stiltner and Trey Adkins of Buchanan County and David Eaton of Russell County and Robert Majors of Cedar BLuff and State Senator Travis Hackworth in the suit. Gate City Attorney M. Brett Hall filed the suit seeking a Writ of Mandamus.
“The suit asks the Court to block the state legislature from overriding the constitutional amendment passed by the voters of Virginia in November of 2020. The amendment created Virginia’s first-ever independent, non-partisan Redistricting Commission. The citizens filing suit want the Redistricting Commission to function with true independence, as the voters intended, and according to its authority and line drawing criteria set forth in the Constitution,’ a press release from the group said.
The suit is filed against the redistricting commission and each individual member of the commission in their official capacity, the state board of elections and each member of the commission in their official capacity.
It also names the Virginia Department of Elections and the Commissioner of Elections. The petition asks for an initial writ of mandamus and a permanent injunction. A Writ of Mandamus is an order from a court to an inferior government official ordering the government official to properly fulfill their official duties.
The suit alleges the legislature is trying to retake control of the redistricting process after the voters approved an amendment setting up the commission. “After voters removed redistricting authority from the legislature, the Virginia General Assembly passed legislation undercutting that authority and independence by forcing a set of its own criteria on the Commission. The Commission must be allowed to work outside the stranglehold of the legislature and must not be forced to draw districts based on the legislature’s criteria.
The legislature is currently trying to force the Commission to use a new prison gerrymander and other discriminatory and unconstitutional criteria that will devastate Southwest Virginia. Specifically, they will try to force the Commission, currently with no members from Southwest Virginia, to remove Southwest Virginia’s large prison population from their population count. Meanwhile, the U.S. Census Bureau counted that population in Southwest Virginia, where they reside and utilize significant financial resources from the region's citizens and local governments,’ the press said.
Figures released last week by the census bureau show the four counties in the Cumberland Plateau losing 13,287 people in the last 10 years. Tazewell County fared the best, losing 10.3 percent of its population or 4,649 people.
Russell County lost 10.8 percent or 3,116 citizens. Dickenson County suffered a loss of 1,779 people or 11.2 percent of the population. Buchanan County lost 15.5 percent of its population or 3,773 people.