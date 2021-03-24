Tazewell County taking applications to serve fill seat vacated by Hackworth

Tazewell Va, - Tuesday night’s win in the senate race brought Travis Hackworth’s time on the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors to an end.

Pursuant to Virginia Code, Hackworth is prohibited from holding two elected offices simultaneously. Therefore, his qualification for the Virginia Senate will end his service on the Board of Supervisors. The Code also requires the remaining Supervisors to appoint a replacement for Hackworth who shall represent the Northwestern District until a special election may be held. The special election would determine a replacement to serve the remainder of Hackworth's term which expires December 31, 2023.

Applications will be taken for someone to fill the northwestern district seat until the special election is held. The Board asks that any resident of the Northwestern District interested in being appointed Supervisor until the special election may be held submit a letter and resume to the County Administrator at 197 Main Street, Tazewell, VA 24651 no later than March 30 at 4:30PM.

The Tazewell County Circuit Court will issue an order setting the special election to fill the remainder of the term.