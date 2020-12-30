Richlands rolls past Tazewell in girls' basketball

Tazewell, Va. – Richlands went on a 9-0 run to start the second half and cruised to a 61-41 win over Tazewell in girls basketball action Dec. 30.

Leading 32-26 to open the third quarter the Tornado defense held Tazewell scoreless for the first six minutes of the third quarter. Gracie Hancock hit two free throws at the 1:53 mark for the first Bulldog points of the quarter.

Richlands built its lead to 46-28 before buckets by Hancock and Remi White cut the margin to 48-34 after three. Richlands spread the floor in the final quarter and slowed the tempo.

Denissa Ball, Jaylin Altizer and Erica Lamie hit key buckets for Richlands down the stretch. Hancock hit three of five free throw attempts and a basket for Tazewell.

Arin Rife had a dozen and Lamie 11 to lead the Richlands effort. The Tornado also got 8 each from Ball and Chloe Perkins. Jaylyn Altizer added six to the Tornado cause.

Hancock finished with 15 for Tazewell and Lexie Herald added eight all of them in the first half. The Bulldog offense struggled with the Tornado pressure in the second half.