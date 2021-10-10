Long term recovery task force established for Hurley flood victims

The group will coordinate with state officials and volunteer groups to assist Hurley residents in paying for repairs to owner-occupied homes damaged in the Aug. 30 flood.

The United Way of Southwest Virginia has agreed to serve as fiscal agent for the LTRG. To date, just under $201,000 has been raised for the Hurley, Virginia Relief Fund. Slightly over $12,000 of that has already been spent on emergency relief efforts, and fund-raising continues. “We would like to more than double what we currently have in the fund to help the citizens of Hurley rebuild,” said Travis Staton, United Way of Southwest Virginia president and CEO. “We would like to get $400,000 to $500,000.”

Marci Watson, director of Social Services for Buchanan County, is in charge of case management. She told the LTRG that 76 homes in the area have been listed as having minor damage, major damage or having been destroyed. Of those, 52 owners have come forward seeking assistance. Deadline for applications is Oct. 29, 2021.