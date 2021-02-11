Bluefield College forfeits game following kneeling incident

Bluefield, Va. – Nearly two weeks after they first took a knee during the national anthem members of the Bluefield College Men’s basketball team faced a one game suspension Feb. 11.

The team took a knee during the anthem prior to its home game with Bryan College Jan. 30 and a local television station aired it. After the event was posted on social media, college leaders began an investigation and learned that the team had knelt at road games at Bryan and at Kentucky Christian.

College President Dr. David Olive issued a lengthy statement Feb. 11 saying the action would not be allowed in the future. After discussing the situation, “I shared with Coach Morgan that kneeling during the anthem would not be allowed going forward, and I instructed him to share that with his team. I then instructed VP Walker to communicate this prohibition to all the head coaches so that similar incidents would not occur with other teams. I offered to both Coach Morgan and VP Walker to speak directly with the players or coaches if they thought it would be helpful,’ the release said.

Rams Coach Richard Morgan said he was unaware of the incidents at the two prior games. The players again kneeled during the game at Truett McConnell University Feb. 2 and stayed in the locker room at Columbia International Feb. 4.

The tam took a knee again prior to a Feb. 9 game prompting Olive to take the action of imposing a one game suspension. The team forfeited its scheduled game with Reinhardt Feb. 11. The complete statement from Dr. David Olive can be found on the school’s Facebook page at @bluefieldcollege ·