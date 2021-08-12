West Virginia woman sentenced for stealing drugs from post office

ABINGDON, Va. – A West Virginia woman will serve two years in federal prison for stealing drugs being mailed to veterans.

Ammie Hale, 46, of Raysal, West Virginia, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to three counts of theft by mail by an employee of the postal service for stealing mail on February 26, 2020, July 1, 2020, and August 5, 2020, and one count of making false statements.

According to court documents, from September 2019 through July 2020, the United States Postal Service, Office of the Inspector General (USPS-OIG) received over 40 reports from the Salem, Virginia Veterans Affairs Medical Center of medication parcels mailed to veterans in the Tazewell, Virginia area that were never delivered.

Agents of the USPS-OIG reviewed available video footage and observed Hale on two different occasions, while working at the Tazwell Post Office, removing parcels from the sorting area, and taking them to an area of the Post Office where employees keep personal belongings and hiding the parcels in her purse. On August 5, 2020, agents conducted on-site surveillance and caught Hale stealing pills from a package addressed from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Hale was interviewed on August 5 and falsely told investigators that she had never stolen mail prior to that day.

Hale entered guilty pleas in late February of this year to all of the charges. She pleaded not guilty at a preliminary hearing in 2020 and her case delayed until 2021.