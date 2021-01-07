Graham girls' edge Tazewell

Tazewell, Va. – Elle Gunter scored 15 points and hauled down 22 rebounds to lead Graham to a 45-43 win over Tazewell in girls’ basketball action Jan. 7.

Gunter’s three pointer in the closing seconds of the game put the G-Girls up for good and the defense held off a final Tazewell attempt to seal the win. Gunter propelled the G-Girls in front early with nine first quarter points.

Taylor Ray scored six of the eight Tazewell put on the board in the first quarter. Tazewell scored seven of its nine second quarter points at the free throw line with Ray getting the only basket.

Stella Gunter scored five for Graham in the second quarter as the G-Girls took a 21-17 halftime lead. They extended that margin to 36-28 in the third quarter with Sydney Lester scoring four and playing hard on the boards.

Tazewell used its pressure defense to get back in the game in the fourth quarter and held a 43-42 lead before Elle Gunter’s three point bucket changed the game back to Graham.

Lester and Stella Gunter each added eight points to the Graham total for the night. Ray led Tazewell with 14 and Mallorie Whittaker added 12.

Audria Brown with eight, Maddie Day with five and Ashton Rowe and Gracie Hancock with two each completed the Tazewell scoring.