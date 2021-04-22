Tazewell eliminates recreation director's position

Tazewell, Va. – While programs will continue as usual Tazewell no longer has a recreation director.

Ben Rosado, who had held the position since 2017 was let go April 16. Town Manager Todd Day said the position was eliminated as one of several changes made as the town heads into budget preparation.

“There were a number of changes made to the upcoming budget which included the removal of the Recreation Director position that Ben held. The decision to remove the position was a management decision after much review and Due Diligence and not based on finances,’ Day said.

Day said he had no plans to replace the position anytime soon and all activities at the park will continue with Richard Smith overseeing them. Smith took care of the day to day activities at the park prior to the hiring of Rosado.

Smith is a 20 year employee of the town and has worked on several projects in that time. The move comes in the midst of the town’s efforts to rebuild KidZown playground at Lincolnshire Park. Day said everything that has been done to this point remains in place and the project will continue going forward.

Amanda Hoops and Tazewell Today have been assisting with that project. Day said all the plans are still in place and the project should continue to go forward.