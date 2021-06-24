Plaster sworn in as Northwestern District Supervisor

Tazewell, Va. – With her hand on her grandfather’s Bible, Shanna Plaster took the oath of office as the Northwestern District Supervisor June 24.

The Bible came from her grandfather Edgell, who was one of 19,000 Americans killed in the four week siege of Bastogne near the end of World War II. Her father was less than a year old when his father was killed and the Bible has remained in the family over the years.

Plaster, became just the third woman elected to a supervisor’s post in the county history said she hopes to be a role model for girls and boys in the program she works with.

“My day job is for a nonprofit group called communities in schools. I try to give students a hope for the future. I want to try to make sure each child has a future and a future in Tazewell County,’ she said.

Plaster takes office immediately after being elected June 15 to fill the time remaining on the term of Travis Hackworth. Hackworth was elected to the state senate in March and resigned his seat on the board with nearly three years left on his term.