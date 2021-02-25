Richlands considering moving fire and EMS communications to 911

Richlands, Va. – Citizens on the western end of the county may soon be able to call 911 direct for fire and rescue services.
Following the Feb. 23 meeting between town and county officials, town council voted to begin negotiations with the county for dispatch services for fire and EMS. The town will retain dispatch services for its police department.
The motion came after Sheriff Brian Hiieatt, Captain Randyann Davis, Supervisors Travis Hackworth and Tom Lester spoke for the county on the issue. Police Chief J.W. Gilbert, Fire Chief Keith Reynolds and Matt Whited from the Rescue Squad spoke for the town’s dispatch system.
Hieatt outlined the services offered by 911 including the fact they are one of just 52 accredited 911 centers in the state and all 23 employees are certified emergency medical dispatchers. The department has six consoles and all calls and radio transmissions are recorded.
They also have GIS mapping, text to 911 and the ability to recall abandoned calls. The sheriff said his office handled 20,226 emergency calls and 81,820 non- emergency calls in 2020.
Of those calls 2,727 were transferred to Richlands. Hieatt said public safety was the main concern of his office. Gilbert said “I think our dispatch is a very important part of the town of Richlands. Not only do we dispatch we have those folks there for whatever emergency walks through that door.
Numerous times we have had people searching for refuge come through that door because they were being pursued by someone out in the public,’ he said. He cited the example of a woman recently having a heart attack coming there to get help.
He said the dispatchers are needed to push the button and wake people up when there was an emergency during the night. Gilbert said he and the sheriff talk and the sheriff’s office uses the Richlands Police Department Building.
He said they have an agreement that the county will handle calls when the Richlands Dispatch is busy. Supervisor Travis Hackworth said the county did not want to get into the police dispatch. “Richlands serves more than just Richlands for fire and rescue. They serve all the way up to Cuz’s and to the Russell and Buchanan County lines.
Reynolds said the fire department and rescue squads were 100 percent behind keeping the dispatch in Richlands. He cited problems with radios as the main problem. He said the fire department had a call volume of 510 the last time they were dispatched by the county.
The volume is 300 currently and he said that not due to fewer calls but to mitigation of calls by the Richlands dispatch. Whited also said he heard paging and radio communication issues all across the county.
“As Travis indicated we cover a large area and the last thing we need is communications,’ he said. He said Richlands dispatchers have first aid, cpr, narcan and other emergency training. He said they could be trained as emergency medical dispatchers.
Davis said the radio problems often come from lack of understanding rather than equipment. Both Davis and the sheriff said they would have to look at equipment and see what was compatible before the cost of transferring the service could be determined.
She said sitting down with the different radios and seeing if and how they could be compatible would be part of the starting point.
The group also agreed to establish and advisory board and