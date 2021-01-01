Tazewell group ready to assist with filing taxes

Tazewell, Va. – A New Year always means it is time to file income tax.

Clinch Valley Community Action is again offering the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, (VITA) program. The agency held its annual kick off for the program last week. Volunteers from the agency will prepare tax returns free for households making $57,000 or less.

The agency will start taking appointments Jan. 11 and they can be made by calling 988-5585. The kick off meeting highlighted changes in tax law for this year. The volunteers prepared 592 federal returns with an average return of $1,329 and 448 state returns were filed.

Among the changes for this year are increases in the standard deduction, earned income credit, itemized deductions and alimony. The individual mandate of the affordable care act continues to be eliminated.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions Clinch Valley is changing the way it will handle taxes this year. There will be little to no contact between the clients and preparers. The services will be either virtual or drop off and all returns, (federal and state) will be filed electronically when possible.