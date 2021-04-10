Richlands football coach leaving for collegiate ranks

Richlands, Va. – After just six games, Thad Wells has resigned as head football coach at Richlands High School.

In a brief statement, RHS Principal Kim Ringstaff confirmed that Wells has resigned. Veteran Assistant Jeff Tarter served as the interim head coach for the Blue Tornado’s 38-34 loss at Ridgeview April 10.

Wells, a former Richlands player and assistant coach posted a video on Facebook saying he had gotten the opportunity to coach at the collegiate level and that was a lifelong dream of his. Wells said he intended to coach the final game but was told by Ringstaff and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Chris Stacy that would not be the case.

He and his family moved back to Richlands from North Carolina last year to replace Greg Mance and saw the fall season delayed due to the Coronavirus. Wells said he informed the team he was leaving before the final game instead of afterward because he did not want to take away from the final game for the senior players.

Richlands finished the shortened season with a 4-3 record and did not make the playoffs. Wells said he would be leaving to take the new job right away and thanked the community and team for giving him the opportunity to coach where he grew up and played.